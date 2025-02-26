Poverty in NYC at highest level in years, study by Robin Hood finds. Here's why.

The number of people living in poverty in New York city has grown to the highest level in seven years, a study by the nonprofit Robin Hood found.

Robin Hood began tracking poverty in New York City in 2017. The report released Wednesday found poverty to be at its highest level since Robin Hood started tracking it.

The latest poverty report from Robin Hood and its partner Columbia University shows one in four living in New York City are experiencing poverty. That's nearly double the national rate.

"Part of why we're seeing the poverty level go up this year is because basic expenses for food, shelter, utilities, phone, internet. Those are the things going up... at a higher rate than we're seeing inflation overall," Sarah Oltmans of Robin Hood said.

Half of New Yorkers are either low income or living in poverty, facing hardships covering basic expenses, the report found.

"Inflation has hit everyone hard. Over the last year alone, an additional 100,000 New Yorkers fell into poverty. One in four New York children remains below the poverty line, one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation. This is a high-cost city where a family of four needs to make at least $50,000 just to survive," Robin Hood CEO Richard R. Buery, Jr. said.

The Bronx especially hard hit

The highest insecurity is in The Bronx. People of color are disproportionately affected.

The number of people visiting the POTS community kitchen and food pantry has tripled since the pandemic, executive director Christina Hanson said.

Hanson went to Albany Tuesday to talk to legislators about the level of hunger people in the community are facing.

"The community is experiencing a lot of challenges, combined with increased cost of food," Hanson said. "People are struggling to make ends meet."

On average, the community dining room at POTS serves 900 a day, and the food pantry is constantly being restocked.

"We have households that range from single to a family of 10," food pantry manager Chris Minaya said.

"Everything is going up. The MetroCard went up. You know, everything is going up," Gun Hill resident George Baez said. "It helps a lot. That's why a lot of people come over here."

In its list of recommendations to help lift people out of poverty, the study says supplemental nutrition assistance, housing vouchers are critical.

"Childcare is a huge expense. Making sure people have access to childcare as well," Oltmans said.