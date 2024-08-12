2024 Paris Olympics end with more than 20 medals for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut athletes. See the full list.

NEW YORK – Dozens of athletes from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are returning from the 2024 Paris Olympics as champions.

The 2024 summer games concluded Sunday.

New York sent 31 athletes to Paris, while New Jersey sent 23 and Connecticut sent 11. Some of those athletes will be participating in the 2024 Paralympic Games, which are set to begin Aug. 28 and last through Sept. 8.

Of the athletes who participated in the Olympic Games, 10 from New York medaled, along with eight from New Jersey and four from Connecticut.

New York athletes who medaled in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Anita Alvarez, Buffalo - Won silver in artistic swimming with Team USA

Matt Anderson, West Seneca - Won bronze with Team USA's men's volleyball team

Rai Benjamin, Mount Vernon - Won gold in men's 400m hurdles

Sam Coffey, NYC - Won gold with the Team USA women's soccer team

Kyle Dake, Ithaca - Tied for bronze alongside Chermen Valviev, of Albania, in men's freestyle 74 kg wrestling

Kate Douglass, Pelham - Won gold in women's 200m breaststroke swimming, silver in women's 200m individual medley swimming, gold with Team USA in women's 4x100 medley relay swimming and silver with Team USA in women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming

Crystal Dunn, Rockville Centre - Won gold with the Team USA women's soccer team

Lauren Scruggs, Queens - Won gold with Team USA in women's foil team fencing and silver in women's foil individual fencing

Breanna Stewart, North Syracuse - Won gold with Team USA in women's basketball

McLain Ward, Brewster - Won silver with Team USA in equestrian jumping

New Jersey athletes who medaled in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Bam Adebayo, Newark - Won gold with the Team USA men's basketball team

Jack Alexy, Morristown - Won gold with Team USA in men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming and silver with Team USA in men's 4100m medley relay swimming Swimming

Jackie Dubrovich, Riverdale - Won gold with Team USA in women's foil team fencing

Nic Fink, Morristown - Won gold with Team USA in mixed 4x100m medley relay swimming, silver with Team USA in men's 4x100m medley relay swimming and silver in men's 100m breaststroke swimming

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Dunellen - Won gold in women's 400m hurdles



Casey Murphy, Bridgewater - Won gold with the Team USA women's soccer team

Hezly Rivera, Oradell - Won gold with the Team USA women's gymnastics team

Scottie Scheffler, Ridgewood - Won gold in men's individual golf stroke play

Connecticut athletes who medaled in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Liam Corrigan, Old Lyme - Won gold with Team USA in men's four rowing

Alexis Holmes, Cheshire - Won gold with Team USA in women's 4x400m relay

Alyssa Naeher, Stratford - Won gold with the Team USA women's soccer team

Kieran Smith, Ridgefield - Won silver with Team USA in men's 4x200m freestyle relay swimming

Congratulations to all the Tri-State Area athletes who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics! You can see the full U.S. medal count here.