Watch CBS News
World

The best photos from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

By S. Dev

/ CBS News

How the Paris Olympics will be remembered
How the Paris Olympic Games will be remembered 04:13

After 16 days of spectacular competition, the 2024 Olympic Games came to an end on Sunday with the traditional closing ceremony. 

The Olympic flame will be extinguished at Paris's Stade de France during a ceremony called "Records," directed by Thomas Jolly, who was also the artistic director of the much-discussed opening ceremony

The ceremony will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers and H.E.R, as French President Emmanuel Macron and various royals and heads of state watch.

Here are some photos from the event as it unfolds.

Paris 2024 - Closing ceremony
Olympic teams enter Stade de France during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Michael Kappeler/dpa via Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
Athletes from Team USA enjoy the atmosphere during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France.  Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
Flagbearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky of Team USA hold their nation's flag during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
Gold medalist Masai Russell of Team USA looks on during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, French President Emmanuel Macron, Bridgette Macron, and Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games seen alongside members of the IOC in the stands prior to the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Sofía of Spain applaud during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
A general view of the Olympic Cauldron and air balloon as French Singer-Songwriter Zaho de Sagazan performs during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France.  Richard Pelham/Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
The Golden Voyager performs during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Steph Chambers/Getty Images
OLY-PARIS-2024-CLOSING
French swimmer Leon Marchand takes the Olympic flame from the cauldron at the Jardin des Tuileries on August 11, 2024, ahead of the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Closing Ceremony
People arrive at the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images
Closing Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
French Singer-Songwriter Zaho de Sagazan performs during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Richard Pelham/Getty Images
S. Dev

S. Dev is a news editor for CBSNews.com.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.