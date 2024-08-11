The best photos from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

How the Paris Olympic Games will be remembered

How the Paris Olympics will be remembered

How the Paris Olympics will be remembered

After 16 days of spectacular competition, the 2024 Olympic Games came to an end on Sunday with the traditional closing ceremony.

The Olympic flame will be extinguished at Paris's Stade de France during a ceremony called "Records," directed by Thomas Jolly, who was also the artistic director of the much-discussed opening ceremony.

The ceremony will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers and H.E.R, as French President Emmanuel Macron and various royals and heads of state watch.

Here are some photos from the event as it unfolds.

Olympic teams enter Stade de France during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Michael Kappeler/dpa via Getty Images

Athletes from Team USA enjoy the atmosphere during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Flagbearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky of Team USA hold their nation's flag during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gold medalist Masai Russell of Team USA looks on during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, French President Emmanuel Macron, Bridgette Macron, and Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games seen alongside members of the IOC in the stands prior to the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Sofía of Spain applaud during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A general view of the Olympic Cauldron and air balloon as French Singer-Songwriter Zaho de Sagazan performs during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The Golden Voyager performs during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

French swimmer Leon Marchand takes the Olympic flame from the cauldron at the Jardin des Tuileries on August 11, 2024, ahead of the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

People arrive at the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images

French Singer-Songwriter Zaho de Sagazan performs during the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Richard Pelham/Getty Images