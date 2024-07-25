NYC triple jumper Salif Mane heads to 2024 Paris Olympics with big dreams and big heart

NEW YORK -- The 2024 Paris Olympics start Friday, and New York City triple jumper Salif Mane is ready to show the world just how far he can fly.

CBS New York had the chance to speak with the Fairleigh Dickinson University star after he qualified for the Olympic games earlier this month in Eugene, Oregon. He took home the gold by a whopping 2 feet over the second place finisher.

"An Olympian is something that's stuck to your name for life, and that's history right there," Mane told Otis Livingston. "So being able to say that I'm an Olympian, it's wonderful."

Mane is the most decorated athlete in the history of FDU and a seven-time All American. He graduated this summer with a degree in civil engineering.

Determined to make his No. 1 fan proud

Mane's family roots are in Senegal and his last name means "royalty" in Senegalese. He lost his father to COVID in 2020, but his dad continues to be an inspiration.

"Every day, I just think about him, listen to voice notes that he used to send me, saying, 'Good luck, I'm going to pray for you, go out there and do well.' Those just give me the motivation that I need to go out there and compete," said Mane.

Livingston asked what his father would think now.

"He would be proud of me. He was my number one supporter," Mane replied. "Every time I won a meet, he was the first person I gave my medals to. It's bittersweet knowing that someone you really love isn't here to see you succeed like this, but that gives you the push and the drive to just keep going."

The Bronx native also had the chance to throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on July 4.

"I hope I can be a motivation to other athletes to show that you can make your dreams happen, just be patient and stick to your grind, and your goal will definitely be out there for you," he said.

Watch Mane compete in the qualifying round on August 7, and find the full schedule here.