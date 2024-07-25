When do the Olympics start and end? See the schedule for the 2024 Paris Games.

The heat will be on at the 2024 Summer Olympics – and for athletes, it could be dangerous

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to kick off soon, with a schedule full of sporting events. Here's everything you need to know about when this summer's Olympics will start and end.

The Olympics will open in Paris on the night of Friday, July 26 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 11, although some qualification events began July 24. The July 26 opening ceremony will be held on the Seine, a river that flows through Paris. No sports competitions will be held that day. The closing ceremony, which includes a parade of flags and athletes, will take place on Aug. 11.

This photograph shows the countdown clock for the 2024 Paris Games, indicating 30 days before the start of the opening ceremony, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

When is the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics will be unique. According to the Olympics, the ceremony, kicking off on Friday, July 26, will be the first opening ceremony held outside of a stadium. The Tokyo Opening Ceremony was held in a largely empty stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, athletes will parade in boats down the Seine River. The parade of athletes will begin at 7:30 p.m. CET, which is 1:30 p.m. in New York, 10:30 a.m. in Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m. in Rio de Janeiro, 6:30 p.m. in London and 8:30 p.m. in Athens.

An estimated 94 boats will travel along the almost 4-mile parade route as part of the ceremony, with delegations and performers joining athletes on the Seine, according to the Olympics. There will be around 10,500 athletes representing 206 National Olympic Committees. Countries technically do not participate in the Olympic Games, but rather athletes from National Olympic Committees recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

One boat among a fleet of 55 participates in a technical navigation rehearsal on the Seine River for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, on June 17, 2024. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Around 120 heads of states, sovereigns and heads of government will also attend the Opening Ceremony.

There are several required elements to the Opening Ceremony, as designated by the International Olympic Committee. It took about four hours to get through each stage during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

When is the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

The Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics will be on Sunday, Aug. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. ET in the Stade de France. It will feature a parade of flags, a parade of athletes and victory ceremonies, among other events. The ceremony in Tokyo lasted for around three hours.

When is gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Games?

Artistic gymnastics is scheduled for July 27 to Aug.1 and then again from Aug. 3 through the 5th. Rhythmic gymnastics events, a female-only event, are scheduled for Aug. 8th until the 10th. Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics test different skills and use different equipment.

All trampoline gymnastics events are set for Aug. 2, the day starts with the women's qualifications, followed by the women's final. Then comes the men's qualifications and the men's final later on Aug. 2.

Simone Biles practices ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 26, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / Getty Images

Women's artistic gymnastics, featuring athletes like Simone Biles, involves four core events: beam, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Men's artistic gymnastics features eight events across six pieces of equipment: rings, vault, pommel horse, horizontal bar, parallel bars and floor exercise. There are two additional events to test the overall skill of the male gymnasts.

There are two categories of competition in Olympic rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around women and group all-around women. It showcases skill, flexibility and musicality using balls, hoops, clubs and ribbons.

When is soccer at the 2024 Paris Games?

Those checking out the Olympics schedule for soccer will be confused. The sport is listed under football.

Events start before the official opening ceremony on July 26 because of the number of matches in the tournament. Matches are set for July 24-25, 27-28, 20-31 and Aug. 2-3, 5-6, 8-10.

An overview of the Olympics schedule for 2024

Though the Olympic Opening Ceremony is on July 26, competition begins two days earlier on July 24, with preliminary rounds in archery, football (soccer), handball and rugby sevens. The swimming events will run during the first week of the games from July 27 through Aug. 4, with track and field events taking place from July 1 to Aug. 11. The marathon is traditionally the last athletic event.

Throughout the games, American fans can tune in to watch favorite athletes including sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who secured a spot in June, and gymnast Simone Biles. Running sensation Quincy Wilson, 16, is also going to the Paris Games, becoming the youngest American male to become part of the Olympic track team.

Quincy Wilson, 16, is the youngest American male to become part of the Olympic track team. / Getty Images

While a full schedule is available online, the Olympics notes it is subject to change.

Wednesday, July 24

Thursday, July 25

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Sunday, July 28

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 4

Monday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Thursday, Aug. 8

Friday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunday, Aug. 11

Will the Olympics TV schedule be live or delayed?

There will be both live and tape-delayed coverage of the Olympics airing on TV. At least nine hours of coverage will be broadcast each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream events from the 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.