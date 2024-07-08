Alec Bohm vs. Pete Alonso — 2024 MLB Home Run Derby to feature Phillies-Mets rivalry

From music to blogger to Phillies' front office, Corrine Landrey's inspiring journey From music to blogger to Phillies' front office, Corrine Landrey's inspiring journey 21:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets rivalry will head to the 2024 Home Run Derby. Mets first baseman will participate in his fifth straight derby, trying to win it for the third time.

Alonso joins Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson as derby participants for the July 15 event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Alonso made the announcement Sunday night on Instagram. The Phils said last Friday that Bohm is in for his first-ever derby.

The Mets' first baseman looks to join Ken Griffery Jr. as the only three-time derby champion. The Home Run Derby began in 1985 and "The Kid" won in 1994, 1998 and 1999.

Alonso won the competition in 2019 as a rookie at Cleveland's Progressive Field, edging Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero 23-22 in the final round, then repeated in 2021 at Denver's Coors Field, beating Baltimore's Trey Mancini by the same score. There was no derby in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alonso lost in the 2022 semifinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after being eliminated by Seattle's Julio Rodriguez. Juan Soto, then of Washington, went on to win.

Alonso was knocked out 41-21 by Rodríguez last year at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, where Guerrero took the title and joined Vladimir Sr. (2007) to become the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat.

Bohm joins a franchise-record seven Phillies in the 2024 All-Star Game. Bohm, shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Bryce Harper were named starters last week. On Sunday, pitchers Ranger Suárez, Zack Wheeler, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm were selected.

While Wheeler is an All-Star for a second time, he won't be active in the July 16 game since he's scheduled to pitch in the Phillies' final game before the break.