After London series, Phillies fans return to Philadelphia with memories, high hopes for rest of season

Philadelphia Phillies fans return from London series: "It was absolutely a home game"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies fans returning to Philadelphia Monday night said their visit to London to see the team play was the trip of a lifetime.

"It was so great to have so many Phillies fans, and London was so warm and welcoming. It was fantastic," Christina Carrero said.

They said there were Phillies fans everywhere and the atmosphere in London felt like a home game. The team played two games against the New York Mets at London Stadium, the home of West Ham United of the Premier League.

"It was absolutely a home game. There were more Phillies fans than Met fans there. You heard nothing but Phillies chants the whole time. It was great," Kenneth Hill said.

"We walked around London and just kinda [said] 'Go Phils' to everyone we saw," Tim Fuir said.

Many Phillies fans said they would do the trip all over again. Many said they made a vacation out of it, did some sightseeing, and then went to a game.

"Our daughter lives in London so we spent the weekend with her, and then for my 60th birthday she took me to the game," one fan said.

Some fans even met manager Rob Thompson at a Phillies-themed bar in London.

"It's a great way to travel the world, too, and an excuse to see the Phils, so definitely recommend," Tina Cuatto said.

After a long trek home, some Phillies fans already had their minds set on their next destination.

"Next it's a World Series, right?" one fan said. "That's where we gotta go."