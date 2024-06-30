Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson to compete in MLB All-Star Home Run Derby

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson has entered the Major League Baseball All-Star Home Run Derby.

The second-year star is batting .292 with 26 home runs and 58 RBIs this season.

Henderson was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2023 and is on the verge of making it to his first All-Star Game.

He was leading all AL shortstops after Phase 1 of the All-Star voting.

The MLB All-Star Game will be on July 15 in Arlington, Texas.

Orioles' catcher Adley Rutschman competed in the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle.