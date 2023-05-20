Thousands of runners pound the pavement for 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half marathon

More than 25,000 runners take part in Brooklyn half marathon

NEW YORK -- Runners were up early Saturday to pound the pavement for the RBC Brooklyn Half marathon.

Twenty-five thousand runners took part in the largest half-marathon in the country.

The 13.1-mile race kicked off at the Brooklyn Museum and finished on Coney ISland.

This year's race featured some family-friendly changes.

"We have 1,000 kids, and this year's unique element to the race is that the youth will be running alongside our adults, so the kids will be inspiring our adults and the adults will be inspiring our youth," New York Road Runners race director Ted Metellus said.

Former Giants running back Tiki Barber and actress Ellie Kemper were among the many proud runners to cross the finish line.