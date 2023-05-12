Marlboro preschool teacher Heidi Cook honored with 2023 Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award
MARLBORO, N.J. -- A New Jersey teacher has received a special honor.
Heidi Cook, from Marlboro, is a recipient of the 2023 Goddard School Teacher of the Year Award.
Cook, a preschool teacher, is recognized as an exceptional educator for her passion, creativity and love for her students.
Each year, the program celebrates 16 outstanding early childhood educators across the nation. They're picked from more than 3,100 nominations.
