Fans at World Cup watch party in Chinatown already looking ahead to 2026 after U.S. is eliminated

NEW YORK -- The United States is out of the 2022 World Cup after a tough 3-1 loss Saturday morning eliminated Team USA.

Fans at a well-attended watch party in Chinatown were feeling hopeful, but heartbreak followed.

There was momentary elation for Team USA fans at 76-minute mark in a game dominated by the Netherlands.

"It's safe to say this is a U.S. crowd," Long Island City resident Jon Zanghi said.

Yonkers resident Rox Fontaine went from happy to glum with the Dutch coming back again to take the win.

"I just think tactically we weren't really prepared for today," he said.

"They showed on the global stage that even being the youngest squad in the whole tournament, that we've come, we've developed, and we're ready ahead of the next cycle in 2026 to really make a move up," Zanghi said.

In a tweet, Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the U.S. men's soccer team, including team captain Tyler Adams, who is from New York.

Extremely proud of @USMNT — including New York’s own captain Tyler Adams.



Team USA can play with the world’s best. Onto the 2026 World Cup stage in New York! 🇺🇸 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 3, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams was in Qatar himself to celebrate the World Cup. He tweeted a picture of himself with U.S. men's soccer coach Gregg Berhalter.

During a media briefing, Adams said the leader of Qatar spotted him at the game and stopped to talk to him. The mayor didn't go into details of the private conversation but said the Qatar leader wished him good luck in 2026.

This is a true leader. Great talking with @USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter before today’s big game.



Good luck #TeamUSA! You’ve already made your country proud. #USAvNED pic.twitter.com/F0jjMSQIHX — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, soccer has been great for local businesses.

CBS2's Dave Carlin visited House of Fútbol, a pop-up organized by the company Religion of Sports. Because the game started at 10 a.m., there was lots of coffee flowing, but also booze and food.

"I've been yelling. I've been drinking. It's all of, what, 11 in the morning already. I know. We're all maniacs. I can't help it, though. We love it. We love it," Zanghi said.

Ilse Paanakker, a member of the team putting on Saturday's event, was happy rooting for the Dutch.

"I'm really, really proud," she said. "I have a lot of extended family in the Netherlands ... It's a friendly environment even though we're rooting for different teams."

Event partner and entrepreneur Kyle Martino has a strong connection to the sport. He spent seven seasons in Major League Soccer.

"I played the game for a living and I have to pinch myself to see if it's real, that we did this this month," he said.

"In this space, watching this game, supporting our team and just trying to find something positive in a not-so-great situation, it's beautiful," Fontaine said.

"It's not like there's next season. We have to wait another four years, but I'll be excited for then," Washington, D.C., resident Alan Lee said.

He predicts America's team will be older, wiser and win it all next time.