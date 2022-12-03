U.S. eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands

The United States soccer team has been eliminated from the World Cup after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans achieved the bare minimum to consider the World Cup a success, beating Iran in their group-stage finale to reach the knockout round.

But just like in 2010 against Ghana and 2014 against Belgium, the United States was eliminated in the round of 16.

The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opponents at the World Cup since 2002, losing six, and are 1-7 during the tournament's knockout rounds.

Captain Tyler Adams said ahead of Saturday's match the U.S. team was going to have to give it their all.

They went into the game as underdogs — a role U.S. Soccer is used to, men's national team defender Walker Zimmerman told CBS News on Friday.

"I think it's kind of what has made our team so special, is the resiliency that we have, that competitive spirit that every team before us has had," he said.

