Watch CBS News

2 suspects wanted in Bronx bodega armed robbery

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

2 suspects wanted in Bronx bodega armed robbery 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a pair of armed robbery suspects in the Bronx.

According to police, the men entered a bodega on the Cross Bronx Expressway in Unionport last Saturday night.

One of the suspects allegedly showed a gun and demanded money.

Police said the suspects stole about $800 from the cash register and escaped in a gray SUV.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 9:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.