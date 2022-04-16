2 suspects wanted in Bronx bodega armed robbery

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a pair of armed robbery suspects in the Bronx.

According to police, the men entered a bodega on the Cross Bronx Expressway in Unionport last Saturday night.

One of the suspects allegedly showed a gun and demanded money.

Police said the suspects stole about $800 from the cash register and escaped in a gray SUV.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.