2 suspects wanted in Bronx bodega armed robbery
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a pair of armed robbery suspects in the Bronx.
According to police, the men entered a bodega on the Cross Bronx Expressway in Unionport last Saturday night.
One of the suspects allegedly showed a gun and demanded money.
Police said the suspects stole about $800 from the cash register and escaped in a gray SUV.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.