2 people hospitalized after being struck by car on Staten Island, fire officials say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Multiple pedestrians were struck by a car Wednesday morning on Staten Island.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Cromwell Avenue and Hylan Boulevard in the Dongan Hills neighborhood. 

Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

It's unclear what caused the crash or whether the driver stayed at the scene. 

First published on June 8, 2022 / 11:19 AM

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

