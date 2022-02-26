Watch CBS News

2 men killed after car veered into oncoming traffic, struck oil tanker truck in Islip

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

ISLIP, N.Y. -- Two men were killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Long Island.

Erick Olivares, 27, and Kevin Santamaria, 27, were pronounced dead after their 2020 Honda Accord veered onto the wrong side of Route 111 in Islip and struck an oil tanker truck, Suffolk County police said.

It happened at the intersection with Ironwood Street at around 3:35 a.m. Olivares was behind the wheel, police said.

The driver of the oil tanker truck, Turk Laurinavicius, 43, was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

Police impounded both vehicles for safety checks. Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 26, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.