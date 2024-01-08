2 killed in Queens house fire, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed Monday night in a fire that ripped through a home in Queens.

It happened at around 6 p.m. on 164th street in Jamaica.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames in the basement, first and second floors, and in the attic.

The FDNY said an 86-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were killed. They were believed to be a mother and son.

A firefighter was injured, but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.