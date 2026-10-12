2 Amazon workers shot outside of Red Hook, Brooklyn fulfillment center

Two Amazon workers were shot late Sunday night in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. outside the Amazon fulfillment center on Bay Street between Hicks and Columbia streets.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and the 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. They are both in stable condition.

Two Amazon workers were shot outside a fulfillment center in Red Hook, Brooklyn on Oct. 12, 2026. CBS News New York

"We're deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and are focused on supporting our employees during this time. We're working closely with the New York City Police Department as they investigate, and we'll continue to cooperate with their efforts to identify the individual responsible," Amazon said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.