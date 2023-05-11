First buses of asylum seekers arrive in Orange County, as NYC says it's out of options

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The first buses carrying asylum seekers from New York City arrived Thursday in Orange County, New York.

Twenty single, male asylum seekers arrived around 10:45 a.m. at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh. Another bus arrived Thursday afternoon.

They were greeted by local supporters who agree with New York City Mayor Eric Adams' efforts to find housing for the asylum seekers outside of the city, which is scrambling to find places for them to stay.

The men will receive four months of shelter, food and services paid for through the New York City and State budgets.

Asylum seekers arrive at Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus released a statement after their arrival, saying, "Last night, the state and city assured [us] that no buses would be coming up here. Sadly, we learned we cannot trust the word from the mayor, Eric Adams. This whole process has been a disorganized disaster, and the blame lies with the mayor of New York, who opened the door and now has a self-induced crisis."

Democratic county lawmakers acknowledge some are unhappy, but defended the relocation.

"We validate the fact that, logistically, there should be more communication and more transparency around the process. But we can't just equate that automatically to demonizing folks or making the situation more volatile than it has to be," said Legislator Genesis Ramos.

Newburgh and Orange County sheriff patrol cars are on the scene at the hotel but are keeping a distance. Additional buses are expected to arrive from New York City as the day unfolds.

In Rockland County, relocation plans are on hold after local officials got a restraining order, saying the city outreach was minimal and long-term sheltering is not permitted. The sheriff has been authorized to stop any New York City vehicles attempting to bring asylum seekers into the county.

Rockland community members held a news conference Thursday morning in Spring Valley, accusing County Executive Ed Day and Congressman Mike Lawler of engaging in dangerous anti-immigrant rhetoric.

"We are demonizing people who are simply trying to find a path to live their lives in peace and give their families an opportunity to thrive," Emily Feiner, of Rockland United, said. "We, as Americans, should be standing for that opportunity."

County executives for both Orange and Rockland issued emergency orders they believed would stop the relocations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said her team is looking at the constitutionality of those orders.