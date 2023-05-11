Mayor Eric Adams eases NYC's obligation to house asylum seekers, as Title 42 set to expire

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Wednesday easing the city's right-to-shelter rules.

The order essentially lifts the city's obligation to immediately find private rooms for asylum seekers.

Adams says the city has cared for more than 61,000 asylum seekers over the last year and is running out of options.

It comes as Title 42 -- the pandemic-era law that limited the number of immigrants entering the United States -- is set to expire Thursday night.

The city now anticipates upwards of 800 new asylum seekers to arrive each day. As a result, it's searching high and low for temporary housing -- and calling for more federal and state funding.

The commissioner of Immigrant Affairs says without the help of areas outside the city, asylum seekers won't have anywhere else to go.

"Without emergency shelter space provided outside the city, asylum seekers that show up to New York City today, tomorrow and in the coming days and weeks might end up in the street, and that is not something we want to see," Commissioner Manuel Castro said.

A spokesperson for the mayor said in part, "With over 130 emergency sites and eight humanitarian relief centers already opened, we have reached our limit... In an effort to mitigate those risks and find room within our shelter system, the city has temporarily suspended the policy surrounding timing for placements in shelters."

Activists rallied Thursday at City Hall against the mayor's decision. Republican lawmakers, however, applauded it.

"The mayor has finally realized that there is a limited and finite amount of money that can go to this solution, and we are hampered by our right to shelter laws and our constitutional requirements to house people," said Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli. "I don't believe that our right to shelter or the Callahan Consent Decree has ever been intended to include noncitizens."

The city has already filled more than 100 shelters with asylum seekers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order this week that will speed up the release of more than $1 billion in finding and allow the state to bring in an additional 500 National Guard members to help at shelters.

"I am working very closely with the mayor to identify more sites where we can welcome these individuals," she said. "They're human beings, they deserve to be treated with dignity. But also we're going to have a capacity issue, so we're going to be needing to look at other places as well."

The mayor's office says the suspension is temporary, but there's no word on what it will be lifted.