Watch CBS News
Local News

New murals painted on walls of 191st Street tunnel in Washington Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Upper Manhattan community helps paint murals inside 191st Street tunnel
Upper Manhattan community helps paint murals inside 191st Street tunnel 00:54

NEW YORK -- A street tunnel in Upper Manhattan is seeing some renewed vibrancy thanks to local artists.

New murals are being painted on the walls of the 191st Street tunnel as part of a city Department of Transportation project.

Six artists were selected to repaint the tunnel.

"This is really a great opportunity to be able to make this more beautiful for everyone that I know around here. For every neighbor, for my family to pass by. I can't wait to pass by with my kids," artist Vicky Azcoidia said.

Altogether, 10,000 square feet of space has been covered.

Artists used stencils to design their pattern, and volunteers helped with the painting.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 5:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.