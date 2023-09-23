New murals painted on walls of 191st Street tunnel in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- A street tunnel in Upper Manhattan is seeing some renewed vibrancy thanks to local artists.

New murals are being painted on the walls of the 191st Street tunnel as part of a city Department of Transportation project.

Six artists were selected to repaint the tunnel.

"This is really a great opportunity to be able to make this more beautiful for everyone that I know around here. For every neighbor, for my family to pass by. I can't wait to pass by with my kids," artist Vicky Azcoidia said.

Altogether, 10,000 square feet of space has been covered.

Artists used stencils to design their pattern, and volunteers helped with the painting.