15 hospitalized after MTA bus collides with tractor-trailer in Brooklyn, FDNY says

Fifteen people have minor injuries after an MTA bus and tractor-trailer collided in Gravesend, Brooklyn, according to firefighters.

The FDNY received a call just before 10 a.m. Monday about a crash between West Street and East First Street.

EMS personnel transported 15 people to an area hospital after the crash. There is no word on what caused the crash.

Video from the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence in the pouring rain.

Firefighters responded to a reported crash between an MTA bus and a truck on July 6, 2026. Citizen

The bus has been taken out of service, according to the MTA.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.