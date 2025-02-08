149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins at NYC's Javits Center

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to Javits Center in New York City

NEW YORK — The 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show started Saturday at the Javits Center in New York City.

CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian met some of its top dogs and those who are just there for fun.

"It's kind of been a lifelong dream"

It's only Duncan's second time competing, and he's got a knack for it already. His owner, Carol Tendler, didn't even know about agility competitions when she got him.

"Everybody said, 'If you have a Border Collie, you have to do agility' because they're very smart," Tendler said.

It's one of the many categories dogs of all ages and sizes compete in at the dog show. Others include obedience and the newly added flyball tournament.

"It's kind of a doggy relay race where they go down four jumps, grab a ball, come back four jumps and then the next dog goes, so there are four dogs to a team," Syracuse resident Mekalea Chambliss said.

Chambliss' best bud is a Briard named Dillon. At 75 pounds, it's very rare to see this furry breed compete in and excel at the sport.

"I was here when I was younger, but this is the first year that we're actually competing here, so it's kind of been a lifelong dream," Chambliss said.

"We're all about the dogs"

Not all dogs at the show are competing. Westchester resident Rhodni Boyd-Postell just brought her young dog, Mellie, to watch.

"I got her a show groomer. She said to wait one year so her puppy hair grows out before I have her compete, so I just have her watching, learning and taking tips," Boyd-Postell said.

Some competitors like Red Gerard from Wisconsin are at the peak of their career, while others like Winnie from Alabama are nearing retirement.

It's not as much of a dog-eat-dog world as one might think.

"We all wanna make finals, but we're just as happy when our friends make it," said Kevin Bottoms, from Huntsville, Alabama.

"We all just wish the best for us and our dogs. We're all about the dogs," said Cathy Cardamone, from Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The dog show runs through Tuesday when the coveted "Best in Show" will be crowned.