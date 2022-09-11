14-year-old in custody in knifepoint robbery of Bronx man using walker

Bronx man with walker robbed at knifepoint inside elevator

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say robbed a man using a walker at knifepoint.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker.

Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13.

The suspect was arrested Saturday night. He faces robbery and weapon charges.