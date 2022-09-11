Watch CBS News
Crime

14-year-old in custody in knifepoint robbery of Bronx man using walker

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx man with walker robbed at knifepoint inside elevator
Bronx man with walker robbed at knifepoint inside elevator 00:26

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say robbed a man using a walker at knifepoint

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. 

It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. 

Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker. 

Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13. 

The suspect was arrested Saturday night. He faces robbery and weapon charges. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 2:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.