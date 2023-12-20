Watch CBS News
Crime

13-year-old shot in Newark, prompting nearby Bragaw Avenue School into temporary lockdown, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

13-year-old boy shot near school in Newark
13-year-old boy shot near school in Newark 00:18

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in Newark, prompting a nearby school to briefly go into lockdown. 

Newark Police say the teen was shot shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Leslie Street near Bragaw Avenue. 

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. 

Police say the nearby Bragaw Avenue School was briefly on lockdown while the investigation unfolded. 

So far, there's no word on a suspect in the shooting.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 11:46 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.