13-year-old shot in Newark, prompting nearby Bragaw Avenue School into temporary lockdown, police say

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in Newark, prompting a nearby school to briefly go into lockdown.

Newark Police say the teen was shot shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Leslie Street near Bragaw Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say the nearby Bragaw Avenue School was briefly on lockdown while the investigation unfolded.

So far, there's no word on a suspect in the shooting.

