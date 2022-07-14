113th NAACP National Convention kicks off in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- The 113th NAACP National Convention is underway in Atlantic City for the next week.

Eight thousand people are expected to attend the event, which kicked off Thursday.

This year's theme is "This is Power."

The gathering will showcase the power of young Black men and women working together to strengthen civil rights and socioeconomic equality.

"Not playing basketball, not playing football, but they're talking about STEM. They are educating themselves," said convention co-hair Dr. Hazel Dukes.

Organizers say Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at the convention Monday.

The event lasts through July 20.