1 person unaccounted for after overnight fire in New Jersey

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- One person is missing following a fire overnight in Hillside, New Jersey.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Conant Street.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a fire in Hillside, New Jersey. Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Officials said three people escaped the flames, but one person went back in to rescue their pets.

So far, there's no word on what may have caused the fire.