1 man dead, 1 wounded in shooting inside lobby of East Village NYCHA building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the lobby of a NYCHA building in the East Village. 

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on East 12th Street near Avenue C. 

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the torso and later died at Bellevue Hospital. 

A 24-year-old man was also shot in the leg but is expected to survive. 

Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene. 

It's unclear if the victims were the intended targets. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

