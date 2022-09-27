Tracking Hurricane Ian: Major hurricane making its way toward western Florida

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Major hurricane making its way toward western Floridaget the free app
NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength as it churns through the Gulf and takes aim at Florida.
The Category 3 storm is expected to intensify to a Category 4 before weakening a bit and making landfall on the state's western shores late Wednesday into Thursday.
See live updates below for the latest track and timing.
Tuesday a.m. track and timing
Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 storm overnight, before making landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba.
The storm is expected to track northeast through the Gulf and strengthen to a Category 4 storm later in the day.
It will likely weaken slightly before hitting Florida's west coast late Wednesday into Thursday.
Most of the state is under some kind of hurricane watch or warning, and evacuations are underway.
Some areas could see nearly two feet of rain before the system moves out.
Flash flooding, damaging winds and storm surge are all a concern.
Florida businesses and residents bracing for impact
CBS Miami reporter Nicole Lauren joins CBS News New York with a live update on conditions in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
Storm surge alert system explained
As Hurricane Ian hits Cuba and heads toward Florida, CBS2's Elise Finch explains the storm surge alert system.
Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba
The major hurricane made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba with sustained winds around 125 miles per hour.
Watches vs. warnings, categories explained
With Ian now officially a Category 1 hurricane, CBS2's Elise Finch explains what that means and what's ahead.