Watch CBS News

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Wednesday 11 p.m. update

Florida is taking a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms in history, and its wrath isn't over yet. CBS2's John Elliott has Wednesday's 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.