Thanksgiving countdown: Travel advisories, turkey advice & more

NEW YORK -- The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The parade travels from 77th and Central Park West to Macy's Herald Square.
For a sneak peek, see the balloons get blown up Wednesday. It starts at noon with a viewing near the American Museum of Natural History.
If you can't make it in person, you can watch it all on our Thanksgiving Eve Celebration, airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News New York.
See live updates below for the latest.
Parade street closures
The following streets will be closed Thursday for the parade.
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous:
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway
- 40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 33rd Street
- 8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street
CLICK HERE for a full list of upcoming Gridlock Alert Days in New York City.
AAA's holiday travel report
AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will travel for the holiday, a 1.5% increase from last year and 98% of pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 49 million people are expected to drive.
Robert Sinclair Jr. warned the absolute worst time to travel will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, just after 5 p.m.
"Go home Wednesday night and get a good night sleep, and wake up extra early on Thanksgiving itself, hit the road then," he suggested.
Cooking the perfect turkey
If you've ever tackled making the big meal, you know how overwhelming it can be. But help is just a phone call away.
The Butterball Turkey-Talk Hotline is a lifeline for home cooks feeling the pressure.
CBS2's Mary Calvi spoke with Mary Alice Coffey, a turkey-talk hotline supervisor who has answered questions from panicked cooks for the past 29 years.
Coping with common holiday stressors
'Tis the season for stress. Family get-togethers, spending money, cooking a huge meal can all build up and make a mess out of your holiday dinner.
CBS2's Cindy Hsu spoke with Dr. Niloo Dardashti, an adult, couples and workplace psychologist with Manhattan Psychology Group, to talk about why we seem to get so stressed out around the holidays and how to handle some common holiday stressors.
