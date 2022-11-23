Wednesday expected to be worst travel day with millions of Americans on the move for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- Nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The MTA and Port Authority warn travelers to expect longer wait times at TSA checkpoints, and they encourage people to use public transit to get to the airport.

Whether in the air or on the road, millions are traveling for the holiday this year. Following two holiday seasons in a row marked by COVID-19 restrictions, people are ready for a normal dinner around the table.

"It was the first time the kids have been back to see grandma in a couple years," one traveler said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says more than 6.3 million people are expected to travel through its airports and roadways through Sunday. Across the country, nearly 4.6 million passengers have passed through TSA checkpoints this week, that's up nearly 7% compared to last year.

"I've got to tell you that it was very, very smooth and easy. Except when we got here to Newark, we sat on the tarmac for about 25 minutes. So not bad," said Rosemary Lizon, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Airline employees are busy behind the counters.

"Constantly moving, I don't stop," one said.

While passengers are showing up early to avoid as much stress as possible.

"We got the flights early with a child, but actually it was pretty quick," said one person.

Flight Trackers

AAA estimates about 55 million people are traveling for Thanksgiving, but the vast majority -- 49 million -- will drive to their destinations, despite high prices at the pump.

"They say they're going down, I don't really know. It's OK. I wish it was like $2 instead of $3.50," New York City resident Tiffany Manley said.

"It's a little bit painful, but worth it to see family for us," Massachusetts resident Liz Moynihan added.

AAA reports the worst timeframe to hit the road will be between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. You could see traffic double in the afternoon.