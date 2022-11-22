How to cook a turkey: Advice from the experts at Butterball's Turkey-Talk Hotline

NEW YORK -- It's time to talk turkey.

If you've ever tackled making the big meal, you know how overwhelming it can be. But help is just a phone call away.

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Hotline is a lifeline for home cooks feeling the pressure.

CBS2's Mary Calvi spoke with Mary Alice Coffey, a turkey-talk hotline supervisor who has answered questions from panicked cooks for the past 29 years.

We asked how to choose the size of your bird, when to defrost, how to know when it's done and the secret to not over drying it.

If you have another turkey question, you can call the experts at 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

Watch the full interview above for more information.