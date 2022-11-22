Watch CBS News
Local News

How to cook a turkey: Advice from the experts at Butterball's Turkey-Talk Hotline

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Talking turkey with Butterball's Thanksgiving hotline
Talking turkey with Butterball's Thanksgiving hotline 05:06

NEW YORK -- It's time to talk turkey. 

If you've ever tackled making the big meal, you know how overwhelming it can be. But help is just a phone call away. 

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Hotline is a lifeline for home cooks feeling the pressure.

Related Story: Safety tips for deep frying a Thanksgiving turkey, and more

CBS2's Mary Calvi spoke with Mary Alice Coffey, a turkey-talk hotline supervisor who has answered questions from panicked cooks for the past 29 years. 

We asked how to choose the size of your bird, when to defrost, how to know when it's done and the secret to not over drying it. 

If you have another turkey question, you can call the experts at 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

Watch the full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.