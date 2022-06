Law professor breaks down Supreme Court's N.Y. concealed carry ruling The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that was on the books for more than a century. The state's right to carry law strictly limited a person's ability to carry a gun outside of the home. To better understand what this ruling means for New York City and the Tri-State Area, CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke to Professor James Sample from Hofstra Law School.