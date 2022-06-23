Supreme Court's ruling reverberates in New Jersey, with some gun owners seeking more concealable weapons

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed.

Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry when the rules change.

"When it does happen, I want to have something that's comfortable because that's not really a carry gun," he said.

He wasn't alone. Store owner Fernando Colon, an Army veteran and former cop, has seen growing demand for smaller weapons. Colon says gun violence has created a desire for people to defend themselves. He says his shop provides that opportunity in a safe way.

"State police gives you a background check. Federal government gives you a background check. We do mental health checks here," Colon said.

But lawmakers feel that's not enough.

"This dangerous decision will make America a less safe country," said Governor Phil Murphy.

The ruling could undermine limitations on concealed carry in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island among other states.

The decision "directly threatens New Jersey's gun permitting law that helps protect the people of my state and the United States from gun violence and burdens future state efforts to do the same," said Sen. Cory Booker.

Back at the shop, gun owners say the ability to carry is a positive.

"If you have an illegal firearm, you'd think twice," Colon said.

At the same time, he agrees more can be done to prevent weapons from landing the wrong hands.

"To give someone a license, they should get a mental health evaluation and a drug test," Colon said.

Regardless of where you may fall on the gun debate, the ruling will likely impact laws that cover more than 80 million Americans.