Hochul signs laws meant to protection abortion rights in New York

NEW YORK - With the Supreme Court expected to rule on the fate of Roe vs. Wade soon, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new laws Monday meant to protect reproductive rights in New York state.

"The women of New York will never be subjugated to government mandated pregnancies," Hochul said.

The governor signed into law six bills passed by the legislature earlier this month.

The measures include:

Protecting medical professionals from misconduct charges for providing legal abortions

Preventing extradition of defendants in abortion-related cases if they're charged in another state

And protecting the address information of employees and volunteers working at abortion providers