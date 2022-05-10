Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges $35 million to support abortion providers in New York State

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul announces funding to support abortion providers
Gov. Hochul announces funding to support abortion providers 00:40

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is dedicating $35 million to support abortion access in the state.

This comes after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the law that legalized abortion nationwide. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces millions in funding to protect abortion access 20:52

Hochul said $25 million will go toward creating the Abortion Services Provider Fund. 

"We have to make sure that the providers have the resources and the capacity to accommodate all patients who walk through their doors. It's simple, if we are going to guarantee the right to an abortion, you have to guarantee access to an abortion," she said. 

The governor also announced $10 million in security grants for reproductive health care centers to help ensure the safety of workers and patients.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

