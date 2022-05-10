Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges $35 million to support abortion providers in New York State

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is dedicating $35 million to support abortion access in the state.

This comes after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the law that legalized abortion nationwide.

Hochul said $25 million will go toward creating the Abortion Services Provider Fund.

"We have to make sure that the providers have the resources and the capacity to accommodate all patients who walk through their doors. It's simple, if we are going to guarantee the right to an abortion, you have to guarantee access to an abortion," she said.

The governor also announced $10 million in security grants for reproductive health care centers to help ensure the safety of workers and patients.