St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrates Irish pride in New York City

St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrates Irish pride in New York Cityget the free app
NEW YORK -- The world's oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day parade steps off Friday morning in Manhattan.
See live updates, street closures and more.
Parade timing & route
When
Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Friday and wraps up around 4:30 p.m.
Where
Parade route begins at 5th Avenue at 44th Street and ends at 79th Street.
Meet the grand marshal
Earlier this week, Grand Marshal Kevin Conway shared a sneak peek of what to expect with CBS2.
We asked him about this year's special focus on food insecurity, and what it means to him to lead the parade.
He also gave some tips for spectators looking to get the best view.
CLICK HERE for more.
NYPD street closures
The NYPD says the following streets will be closed Friday, March 17.
Formation:
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 42nd Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street
- 79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
Miscellaneous
- 49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 53rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 58th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
Other ways to celebrate Irish pride
If you're looking for some unique ways to celebrate, Time Out New York's Content Director Will Gleason shared their things to do this St. Patrick's Day.
The first is a classic and something everyone should experience at least once -- the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is the oldest and largest in the world.
If you're looking for something a little more low key, there's a unique art exhibit outside Grand Central. The final activity is great for history lovers in Hell's Kitchen.
CLICK HERE for more.