Grand marshal gives sneak peek of St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW YORK -- The world's oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade will march through Manhattan this Friday.

It steps off at 11 a.m., traveling up Fifth Avenue from 44th to 79th street.

Grand Marshal Kevin Conway shared a sneak peek of what to expect with CBS2. We asked him about this year's special focus on food insecurity, and what it means to him to lead the parade.

He also gave some tips for spectators looking to get the best view.