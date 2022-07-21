School bus overturns in the Bronx, 3 adults seriously hurt

School bus overturns in the Bronx, 3 adults seriously hurtget the free app
NEW YORK -- Multiple injuries are reported after a a school bus overturned in the Bronx.
It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Bruckner Boulevard.
It's unclear what caused of the crash or the extent of the injuries.
CBS2 on the scene
CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has a live report with the latest updates from the scene.
Extent of injuries
The FDNY says three people are in serious but stable condition, and 33 others suffered minor injuries.
The victims were taken to Jacobi and Lincoln hospitals.
No children on bus
Investigators say there were no children on the bus.
There were 36 adults on board.
It's unclear how many were hurt, but all of the injuries are described as minor.