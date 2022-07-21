Watch CBS News

School bus overturns in the Bronx, 3 adults seriously hurt

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

No children on board when school bus overturns
No children on board when school bus overturns 01:21

NEW YORK -- Multiple injuries are reported after a a school bus overturned in the Bronx. 

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Bruckner Boulevard. 

It's unclear what caused of the crash or the extent of the injuries. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

CBS2 on the scene

No children on board when school bus overturns 01:21

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has a live report with the latest updates from the scene. 

By Elijah Westbrook
 

Extent of injuries

The FDNY says three people are in serious but stable condition, and 33 others suffered minor injuries. 

The victims were taken to Jacobi and Lincoln hospitals.

By CBS New York Team
 

No children on bus

Investigators say there were no children on the bus. 

There were 36 adults on board. 

It's unclear how many were hurt, but all of the injuries are described as minor.

By CBS New York Team
 

Chopper 2 overhead

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including reports of a school bus crash on the Hutchinson Parkway. Watch more on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, July 21, 2022
By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.