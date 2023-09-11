Remembering 9/11: 22 years later

Remembering 9/11: 22 years laterget the free app
Twenty-two years have passed, but for many 9/11 feels like just yesterday. Some even remember the exact moment they learned the news, a day forever in our minds.
Take a look at the various remembrances taking place around our area in our blog below.
Memorial marks 9/11 in Jersey City: "We have to keep saying their names"
The names of 39 Jersey City resident were read aloud at the city's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
"As populations have aged, maybe they're not coming out here as often, and the younger people didn't experience it firsthand. So life moves on from what happened 22 years ago, and it's really on us to keep it front and center," Mayor Steven Fulop said.
"We have to keep saying their names and not forget who they are," Barbara Smith said. She's a friend of one of the people who died on 9/11.
NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban: "The pain doesn't end"
"Like we said 22 years ago, the pain never ends. We had 23 officers that lost their lives that day, but since then, we've had over 360 officers who have lost their lives. The pain doesn't end," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said. "We want to thank them for all they did on behalf of New York City."
Hundreds brave the rain for LI remembrance
Nearly 500 Long Islanders lost their lives 22 years ago today on 9/11. CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff spent the morning in Point Lookout where they were remembered with a sunrise ceremony.
Gusoff reported it was unlike any service she's seen in the past -- It torrentially rained the entire 45 minutes, but everyone's feet remained firmly planted in the sand, determined to fulfill the promise to never forget.
This year alone, 284 names of Long Islanders are being added to the Wall of Remembrance of 9/11 responders who have lost their lives from the toxic air they breathed and worked in for so long.
A survivor's story: "It just changed your whole life in a second"
It began just like any other day for Gregory Carafello. He was at the office early on Sept. 11, 2001 in the South Tower. It wasn't long before all hell broke loose at 8:46 a.m.
Remembering our beloved colleagues
On this day, we also remember two of our own at CBS - Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison.
Isaias was a CBS New York engineer who worked at our transmitter inside the towers. Robert was also a broadcast engineer who worked there.
Both men were on the 110th floor of 1 World Trade at the time of the attacks.
We at CBS New York send our heartfelt condolences to the Rivera and Pattison families.
NYPD emergency dispatchers answered the call, literally
September 11, 2001 was a day many NYPD emergency phone dispatchers won't ever forget.
As CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports, they provided a link between victims of the attacks and first responders.
Mayor Eric Adams on impact of 9/11 on his life and leadership
New York City Mayor Eric Adams wasn't a politician when the planes hit the World Trade Center more than two decades ago, but he believed elected office was in his future.
He told CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer what he saw and experienced that day made an indelible impression that has never left him. He said the images of the destruction haunt him, and they're the first thing he thinks about every single day.
Many mark 9/11 as a day of service
9/11 Day has become an annual tradition, a time when volunteers try to capture those moments when the country came together during a tragic and scary time to help one another.
9/11 marked with ceremonies around the country and close to home
President Joe Biden will be in Alaska after returning from Asia for the G-20 meeting. Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the ceremony in Lower Manhattan. Watch Zinnia Maldonado's report in the video above.
"It all comes flying back... never goes away"
New York City and the world are remembering 9/11 this morning in Lower Manhattan, where the Twin Towers fell.
"It all comes flying back, you know, never goes away," Karen Messemer told Dias.
Messemer had plans to marry her longtime boyfriend, 34-year-old Firefighter Durrell Pearsall. But on 9/11, he bravely ran toward danger.
"He went into Tower 2 and tried saving as many people and getting them out of the building," Messemer said.
Complete 9/11 coverage
