Hundreds brave torrential downpours for annual 9/11 remembrance at Point Lookout

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. -- Nearly 500 Long Islanders lost their lives 22 years ago today on 9/11.

CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff spent the morning in Point Lookout where they were remembered with a sunrise ceremony.

Gusoff reported it was unlike any service she's seen in the past -- It torrentially rained the entire 45 minutes, but everyone's feet remained firmly planted in the sand, determined to fulfill the promise to never forget.

Torrential rains didn’t stop hundreds who gathered for annual sunrise service at @HempsteadTown fulfilling promise to never forget. pic.twitter.com/QENcJ3NqTK — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) September 11, 2023

Point Lookout was the site where many Long Islanders went on 9/11 to see the New York City skyline, witnessing the horror of the Twin Towers on fire and ultimately falling.

Hundreds return for the sunrise service every year, including about 800 who showed up Monday. Among the mourners are those who continue to lose first responders from 9/11-related illnesses.

Gusoff spoke with Joseph Hatzelman, whose FDNY father passed away in 2020. He was scheduled to be off that day, but like so many ran without thinking about himself to ground zero.

"He was actually off that morning, and my aunt called the house, and he got his stuff together, he drove straight into the city. He was actually on the bridge as the second tower fell. He just kept chugging along, he got in, he threw on some gear, and he just started saving whoever he could," Hatzelman said.

Gusoff asked if he ever thought about his own health going in there.

"Never. I recall him telling a story that most of the guys, they couldn't see or breathe with some of the protective equipment that they gave, and they all just ripped it off and did whatever they had to do," he replied. "They felt like it was duty, I mean, that's what they did on a daily basis was to save people."

Gusoff also spoke with a woman who was 10 years old when she lost her father. She is now a teacher and she's teaching her students tolerance and to love one another.

This year alone, 284 names of Long Islanders are being added to the Wall of Remembrance of 9/11 responders who have lost their lives from the toxic air they breathed in and worked on for so long.