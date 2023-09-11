Watch CBS News

Intrepid Museum set to host 9/11 Day of Service

9/11 Day has become an annual tradition, a time when volunteers try to capture those moments when the country came together during a tragic and scary time to help one another. CBS New York's Hannah Kliger has more on what to expect
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.