9/11 memorial held in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Political leaders and the community gathered Monday to remember residents who lost their lives on September 11th.

The names of 39 Jersey City resident were read aloud at the city's 9/11 memorial ceremony.

The ceremony was held next to twisted steel and beams from Ground Zero, which are on the city's waterfront.

Twenty two years ago, the area became a triage center for those fleeing the city by ferries after the attacks on 9/11.

Jersey City's mayor and others who lost family and friends on that fateful day say their mission is to make sure the world never forgets.

"As populations have aged, maybe they're not coming out here as often, and the younger people didn't experience it firsthand. So life moves on from what happened 22 years ago, and it's really on us to keep it front and center," Mayor Steven Fulop said.

"We have to keep saying their names and not forget who they are," Barbara Smith said. She's a friend of one of the people who died on 9/11.

A total of 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives on that tragic day.