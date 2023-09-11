NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban looks back on 9/11 and lessons for today

NEW YORK -- As New York City prepares to mark 22 years since the 9/11 attacks, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban looks back on that day and the lessons that last today.

He spoke with CBS New York's John Dias before the morning's ceremonies began.

"Right now, there are no specific or credible threats to New York City, and there a lot of security measures that people will see and some they will not see," Caban told Dias. "But rest assured, the New York City Police Department will keep everyone in New York City safe."

Caban said he was a lieutenant in the 41st Precinct with 10 years in the department on September 11, 2001.

"I wasn't on duty that morning, but like so many of our other brothers and sisters in the New York City Police Department, I was called into duty and we all responded to what is now known as ground zero," he said. "That specific day, we were out there, just consoling people, trying to help them find their loved ones through search and rescue missions."

Dias asked what the day means to him 22 years later.

"Today is a day of remembrance. We like to uphold our solemn vow to never forget. We stand with our heroes, the families of our heroes to help and support them in memory of their fallen loved ones," he replied. "It's also, we have a lot of New York City police officers who weren't even born 22 years ago, who were just babies back then. They have no memories. So for us, it's a teaching moment to let them know how many heroes from the New York City Police Department and other agencies -- FDNY, Port Authority -- were out there that specific day. Obviously, 9/11 is a tragic day in our city, but it's what happened after that -- September 12 and moving forward -- how New Yorkers got up, how we responded, the resilience -- that's a teaching moment for them."

What message would he share with other first responders who served that day?

"Like we said 22 years ago, the pain never ends. We had 23 officers that lost their lives that day, but since then, we've had over 360 officers who have lost their lives. The pain doesn't end," he said. "We want to thank them for all they did on behalf of New York City."