NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Gates Avenue near Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. 

The officer is said to be in stable condition. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

Mayor's spokesman: Officer in stable condition

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams says the officer is in stable condition after the shooting. 

Sources tell CBS2 police responded to a 911 call due to a domestic dispute at the location. 

One of the people involved fired the shot, which struck the officer in the leg or foot, sources said. 

The injured officer was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive. 

The suspect is in custody. 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Residents being urged to avoid the area

