Pedro Cintron, suspect in Ridgewood double shooting, found dead in Brooklyn, police say
NEW YORK -- The man suspected of killing his girlfriend and shooting a neighbor who tried to intervene was found dead Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, police tell CBS2.
Police said they were searching for 55-year-old Pedro Cintron in the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Migdalia Ortega earlier this week in Ridgewood, Queens.
They say his body was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday outside a building on McKibbin Street near Manhattan Avenue.
Investigators believe he shot himself in the head, though the medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.
2 women shot Monday inside Ridgewood apartment buildling
Police said Cintron shot Ortega during a domestic incident around 8:15 a.m. Monday at an apartment on Fresh Pond Road near Palmetto Street.
"During the dispute, the 48-year-old second-floor neighbor went to check on the third-floor occupants. She was then shot and fled back to her apartment. The male suspect followed her and continued shooting," NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morrill said.
Police said they found shell casings throughout the hallway and stairwell.
"They said, 'Stay inside your store because there is a killer here. There was a crime so you have to stay inside your store,' and we didn't go outside," said Jamal Albahri, owner of Fresh Pond Hardware.
Albahri said he didn't know what was going on, other than what he saw out his store window.
"They took two bodies to the ambulance. They were covered all with blood, up to their feet, and it was sad. There was like 14-year-old crying," he said.
Ortega was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. She worked for the NYPD Information Technology Bureau and had 11 years of service to the city.
"There's no words to explain exactly how we feel. We feel deeply for the family and we're there to support them in anything they may need," NYPD Assistant Chief Galen Frierson said.
Police said the other woman was hospitalized in critical condition.