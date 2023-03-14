17-year-old wounded in shooting near Martin Luther King High School on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- A 17-year-old student is in stable condition after getting shot near Martin Luther King High School on the Upper West Side.

The student was shot twice in the stomach, police said.

Sources said it happened just before 10 a.m. when the student got into an argument with another male outside the high school.

The school on 66th and Amsterdam Avenue was forced to shelter in place for a short period of time.

Sources said the teen ran inside the school and staff saw he was hurt. The teen was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to sources.

A person of interest was in custody and being questioned. Charges were not immediately filed and police did not say if the person was also a student at the school.