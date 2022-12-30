Daughter Nikki Secondino charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old father Carlo Secondino in Brooklyn

Daughter Nikki Secondino charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old father Carlo Secondino in Brooklynget the free app
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is accused of stabbing her 61-year-old father to death and seriously wounding her 19-year-old sister.
Police said they arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to the deadly stabbing of her father, Carlo Secondino. She was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The stabbing happened at an apartment on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street in Bensonhurst just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 29.
According to sources, Secondino had lied to police and claimed the crime was the work of two men who forced their way into the apartment, but she later confessed.
Secondino's sister remains hospitalized.
Nikki Secondino to be arraigned in Brooklyn court
Nikki Secondino, the daughter accused of stabbing her father to death and wounding her sister, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brooklyn.
Secondino, 22, is charged with murder and attempted murder for the attack that happened Thursday at the family's apartment in Bensonhurst.
Secondino lied to police and claimed the crime was the work of two men who forced their way in, sources told CBS2. She later confessed, the sources said.
Friday, Secondino's father, identified as 61-year-old Carlo Secondino, was being remembered at the diner where he worked as a deliveryman.
"He kind of treated me like I was one of his own. Like if it was late at night and I was coming out of work late, he would make sure I got home safe. He would make sure all of us got home safe, we were all doing OK," a woman who works at the diner said.
Secondino's 19-year-old sister remains hospitalized.
Police are working to pinpoint a motive for the attack.
Daughter arrested in connection to deadly stabbing
Police say 22-year-old Nikki Secondino has been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing of her father, 61-year-old Carlo Secondino.
She has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Sources say she first lied to police, claiming it was a home invasion, but she later confessed.
Friends put up a picture of Carlo Secondino and flowers inside a diner where he worked.
Questions surround stabbing death of Brooklyn father
There are questions surrounding the stabbing death of a Brooklyn father.
According to police, one of the victim's daughters claims the family was attacked during a home invasion, but they say what exactly led up to the stabbings is unclear.
The 61-year-old father was found stabbed to death inside a second-floor apartment in Bensonhurst, and his 19-year-old daughter was found with stab wounds throughout her body. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she's fighting for her life.
Now police say the victim's other daughter, a 22-year-old who was found with a cut to her hand, tells them two men forced their way into the home before attacking her family, including herself.
Police say they were called to the home just before 6 a.m. for an assault.
At this time, it remains unclear what exactly led up to the stabbings, but police say they are questioning the 22-year-old and are searching for surveillance to back up her claims of a home invasion.
Detectives and members of the chief medical examiner's office were seen going in and out of the home as well, talking to neighbors all afternoon.
"My roommate was leaving for work at 7 a.m., and he just, when he left, he just called me saying that pretty much the whole street was closed and that pretty much something happened, someone was killed," neighbor Jhonny Xue said.
Neighbor Joe Pagano says he knew the family.
"Two daughters and a father, that's all I know, really. They kept to themselves, you know. I don't know much about them," he said. "I've been here 12 years, and they've been here just as long."
Although police are questioning the 22-year-old daughter, they say no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
"It's a family neighborhood"
The stabbing happened just before 6 a.m. at an apartment above a plumbing and heating company in Bensonhurst.
CBS2 was on the scene as detectives went in and out all morning.
"It's a family neighborhood. Nothing like this happens on the block like this," neighbor Joe Pagano said.
Police were called to the home for an assault. Once inside, they found a 61-year-old man stabbed to death, a 19-year-old woman stabbed throughout her body, and a 22-year-old woman with stab wounds to her hands.
Pagano said the victims were a father and his two daughters.
"They kept to themselves, I don't know much about them," he said. "I've been here 12 years. They've been here just as long."
Police said one of the daughters claims two men broke into the home demanding property before stabbing all three victims and taking off on foot.
"I thought it was very bad, because I went out to throw some garbage about 7:15 and I saw the helicopter circling. I said, wow, they're looking for someone," another resident said.
Detectives and members of the chief medical examiner's office went in and out of the home and talked to neighbors. Some woke up to the news that someone was killed right next door.
"My roommate was leaving for work at 7 a.m., and when he left he just called me saying that pretty much the whole street was closed and pretty much something happened, someone was killed," said neighbor Jhonny Xue.
The 19-year-old woman remains in critical condition, while the 22-year-old is expected to be OK.
Police investigating possible home invasion
Police tell CBS2 one victim said they were attacked during a home invasion.
A 61-year-old man was killed, and two women -- ages 19 and 22 -- were injured.
The 19-year-old was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.
The 22-year-old is being treated for minor injuries.
