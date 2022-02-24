Watch CBS News

New York City Marathon set to return at full capacity

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Marathon returning at full capacity 00:23

NEW YORK -- The New York City Marathon is coming back at full capacity.

The race was scaled back last year after being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. 

This year, organizers expect  50,000 runners to return on Nov. 6.

"Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there's no better race than the New York City Marathon," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "This race is the strongest proof of New York's unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we'll be back at full capacity. With 50,000 runners competing in November, the city that never sleeps will be where champions are made."

The application process opens March 9. Participants must be fully vaccinated. 

