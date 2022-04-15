Mets fans looking forward to Opening Day at Citi Field

Mets fans looking forward to Opening Day at Citi Fieldget the free app
NEW YORK -- The New York Mets will play the Arizona Diamondbacks in their home opener Friday.
This year's Opening Day will be special for many reasons -- one being a full ballpark with rolled back COVID restrictions.
With fans in the stands, what a season it could be for the Mets on their 60th anniversary year.
State of the art technology with greet guests, like facial ticketing for faster entry, and triple the digital cameras around the stadium.
There are also ticket promotions, and classics, like bobblehead giveaways.
"Starting at just $75 a month, fans can attend all games here at Citi Field," Vice President of Ticket Sales Kenny Koperda said.
This season, the Mets are hoping to get the stands equally male and female.
"We're opening up a dedicated store, the Mets Dugout Shop, for women," said James Benesh, consumer strategy director.
The team is also continuing to up their food game, with popular eateries, like Shake Shack, Murray's Mac and Cheese and Pig Beach.
"It's crazy what we do here. We try to take your ballpark fare and elevate it," Senior Executive Chef Jason Eksterowicz said. "The hot dog is still our staple."
While the team looks to the future, they're also honoring glory teams of the past, including one special player -- Tom Seaver, who passed away nearly two years ago.
"He was an artist on the mound. He was able to work hitters, and he played against and pitched against some of the greatest players in the history of the game," said Art Shamsky, of the 1969-1971 team.
The Mets transformation from lovable losers to world champions began with Seaver joining the team in 1967. Now, they will continue to thank him with a 100-foot tall statue of him in the middle of his iconic pitching motion.
"Tom Seaver, in his delivery, was iconic," Shamsky added. "His motion, it was pretty complex."
Gates open at 10:40 a.m. Friday, and the first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.